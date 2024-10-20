News & Insights

US Masters Residential Property Fund Announces Buy-back

October 20, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an on-market buy-back, with 216,741 securities purchased on the previous day. This move forms part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value within the US Masters Residential Property Group. The total securities bought back so far amount to over 27 million.

