US Masters Residential Fund Updates on Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.
US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 12,528 fully paid units stapled securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the 30,695,215 purchased earlier. This buy-back initiative is part of the group’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
