US Masters Residential Fund Updates on Buy-Back Activity

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 12,347 fully paid units on the previous day. This activity is part of their ongoing strategy to manage the fund’s capital structure and potentially enhance the value for unitholders.

For further insights into AU:URF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.