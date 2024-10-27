US Masters Residential Fund Updates Buy-Back Activity

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a total of over 27 million securities bought back to date. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

