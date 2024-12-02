News & Insights

US Masters Residential Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced the ongoing buy-back of its fully paid units, with 211,500 securities repurchased in the latest round. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors are advised to keep an eye on these developments as they might influence market dynamics.

