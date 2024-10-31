US Masters Residential Fund Continues Strategic Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 28,287,138 securities have been repurchased, including 13,465 on the most recent day. This move is part of the fund’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding units.

