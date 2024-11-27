US Masters Residential Fund Continues Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back strategy, purchasing 244,532 units on the previous day. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to manage capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this buy-back activity a signal of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

