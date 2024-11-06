News & Insights

US Masters Residential Fund Continues Buy-Back Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 05:23 pm EST

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing a total of 30,504 securities repurchased in the latest daily transaction. The buy-back aims to optimize the capital structure of the US Masters Residential Property Group, which includes both the original fund and its II iteration. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value in the competitive real estate investment sector.

