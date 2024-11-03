News & Insights

Stocks

US Masters Residential Fund Boosts Buy-Back Strategy

November 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

The US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a significant on-market buy-back of its fully paid units, with over 28 million securities repurchased to date. The latest buy-back effort saw an additional 238,732 units acquired, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move is part of the fund’s broader effort to optimize its capital structure amid fluctuating market conditions.

For further insights into AU:URF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.