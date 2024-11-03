US Masters Residential Fund Boosts Buy-Back Strategy

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

The US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a significant on-market buy-back of its fully paid units, with over 28 million securities repurchased to date. The latest buy-back effort saw an additional 238,732 units acquired, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move is part of the fund’s broader effort to optimize its capital structure amid fluctuating market conditions.

