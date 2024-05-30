US Masters Fund Continues Stock Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

The US Masters Residential Property Fund has released an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, announcing that an additional 582,907 of their fully paid ordinary units were repurchased on the market the previous day. This brings the total number of units bought back to date to 14,429,122. The buy-back reflects the company’s active management of its capital structure.

