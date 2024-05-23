US Masters Fund Continues Stock Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 853,272 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to the total of 13,313,786 units bought back to date. This move is part of the company’s market buy-back strategy, as detailed in their latest daily notification to the ASX.

