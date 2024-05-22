US Masters Fund Continues Stock Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

The US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 154,303 ordinary units purchased on the previous day. The program is part of the company’s strategy to repurchase fully paid ordinary units, as indicated by the daily buy-back notification.

