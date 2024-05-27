US Masters Fund Continues Share Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

The US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary units, having acquired 26,045 units on the previous day, adding to a total of 14,247,225 units bought back to date. This move, disclosed in their daily buy-back notification, indicates the company’s ongoing strategy to repurchase its own shares from the stock market.

