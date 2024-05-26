US Masters Fund Continues Share Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 80,167 ordinary units on the previous day, adding to the total of 14,167,058 units bought back to date. The buy-backs are part of the Fund’s market strategy, as reported in their latest notification to the ASX with code URF.

