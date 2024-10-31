US Masters Fund Appoints New Director Sean Banchik

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced the appointment of Sean Banchik as a new director, effective November 1, 2024. Banchik currently holds no securities in the company, reflecting a fresh start in his directorial role. This development may influence the fund’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

