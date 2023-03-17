US Markets

US manufacturing output ticks up in February

Credit: REUTERS/DAN KOECK

March 17, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories edged up in February and output in the prior month was stronger than previously thought, but manufacturing continues to struggle under the weight of higher interest rates.

Manufacturing output gained 0.1% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Data for January was revised up to show production at factories increasing 1.3% instead of the previously reported 1.0% rise. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would fall 0.2%.

Output fell 1.0% on a year-on-year basis in February.

