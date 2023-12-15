News & Insights

US Markets

US manufacturing output rises in November

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

December 15, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

Manufacturing output rose 0.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Data for October was revised lower to show production at factories decreasing 0.8% instead of 0.7% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory output rebounding 0.4%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.1% of the economy, continues to be hamstrung by higher borrowing costs. Despite an easing in financial conditions and prospects of interest rate cuts next year, a rapid improvement in factory output is unlikely amid signs that businesses are throttling back on inventory accumulation in anticipation of softer demand.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management this month found that manufacturers viewed customer inventories as having increased "toward the upper end of 'about right' territory" in November. The ISM's manufacturing PMI has remained in contraction territory for 13 straight months, the longest such stretch since the period from August 2000 to January 2002.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and signaled in that the historic tightening of monetary policy engineered over the last two years is at an end and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.