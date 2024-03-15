US manufacturing output rebounds in February

Manufacturing output rebounded 0.8% last month after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Factory output was previously reported to have dropped 0.5% in January, weighed down by frigid temperatures. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory output would rise 0.3%.

Production at factories fell 0.7% on a year-on-year basis in February.

But are there glimmers of hope for manufacturing, which accounts for 10.3% of the economy.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management early this month showed customer inventories fell for a third straight month in February, and comments from firms about sales and the business outlook were fairly upbeat.

Motor vehicle and parts output accelerated 1.8% last month after declining 3.8% in January. Durable goods manufacturing production increased 1.0%. There were big increases in the output of wood products as well as miscellaneous goods.

Production of nondurable goods rose 0.7%, lifted by the chemicals, printing and support, and paper output categories.

Mining output rebounded 2.2% after plunging 2.9% in January. Utilities production fell 7.5% as demand for heating ebbed. That followed a 7.4% surge in January.

Overall industrial production gained 0.1% in February after falling 0.5% in January. Industrial production fell 0.2% on a year-on-year basis in February.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, was unchanged at 78.3%. It is 1.3 percentage points below its 1972-2023 average.

The operating rate for the manufacturing sector rose six-tenths of a percentage point to 77.0%. It is 1.2 percentage points below its long-run average.

