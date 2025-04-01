US Manufacturing Contraction Deepens Amid Tariff Pressures

US manufacturing contracted in March as rising tariffs have sapped momentum from an emerging recovery. The ISM manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.0, indicating contraction, following an increase in February. Input prices soared to nearly a three‐year high, reflecting mounting cost pressures amid escalating trade tensions and supply chain disruptions.





US factory activity also showed weakening demand, with new orders falling to their lowest level since 2023. Despite a rebound in overall production figures, the sector remains under strain from higher costs and uncertainty over President Trump’s aggressive tariff policies, which are expected to further tighten margins and disrupt imported raw material flows.





Market Overview:





ISM PMI dropped to 49.0, signaling contraction in the manufacturing sector.



Input prices surged to their highest level in nearly three years.



Production and new orders are falling amid escalating tariff pressures.



Key Points:



Tariff-induced cost pressures are eroding profitability in manufacturing.



Supply chain disruptions are compounding the sector's challenges.



The contraction underscores the fragility of the recent recovery.



Looking Ahead:



Continued trade policy uncertainty may prolong the contraction.



Rising costs could lead to higher consumer prices and inflation.



Economic recovery will depend on clearer policy signals and improved market confidence.



Uncertainty over Trump's tariff measures and their inflationary impact continues to weigh on the manufacturing sector, dampening business confidence and curbing investment in production capacity. Analysts warn that unless trade policies become more predictable, the recovery could stall, with long-term repercussions for economic growth.In conclusion, the contraction in manufacturing reflects broader challenges facing the US economy amid volatile trade conditions and rising input costs. As policymakers grapple with trade tensions and inflationary pressures, industry participants and investors remain cautious about the path to sustained recovery.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

