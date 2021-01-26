Cryptocurrencies

US Man Installs Crypto Mining Rig in Hybrid BMW Sportscar

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
The in-car mining rig

A U.S.-based cryptocurrency user has installed a mining rig in the trunk of his BMW i8, running the compact setup on the auto’s hybrid-electric power system.

  • Simon Byrne system comprises six Nvidia RTX 3080s graphics cards, popular for mining Ethereum, which can be in operation whilst driving, according to a PC Gamer report Tuesday.
  • While it can be powered by the hybrid car’s battery, the boot needs to stay open to avoid overheating.
  • Byrne also operates a more traditional mining rig said to be capable of generating a profit of $128,088 per year. The BMW setup was first reported by HardwareTimes.
  • Byrne’s near-$150,000 BMW boasts the Nevada license plate “HODLER” (a community term for holders of cryptocurrency) and is capable of accelerating to 100 km/hr in 4.4 seconds.
  • He told PC Gamer that he had installed the mining rig in his car “just to annoy gamers.”
  • Chip-maker giant Nvidia recently said it could potentially restart the production of dedicated graphics processing units for cryptocurrency miners, amid short supplies of the RTX 3080 GPUs.

See also: Crypto Miner Marathon Patent Group Buys $150M in Bitcoin

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular