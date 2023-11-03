US making intense effort to get hostages out of Gaza, says official

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are making intense efforts to gain the release of hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza but there is no guarantee of success or a timeframe, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said there was "indirect engagement" aimed at finding a way to get the hostages out, but that the work was extremely difficult.

Hamas, which rules the Palestinian Gaza Strip, killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 others hostage in an Oct. 7 assault in southern Israel.

"It is something that is under a very serious and active discussion... there is no agreement as of yet to actually get this done, but it's something we're working on extremely hard," he said.

"We're hopeful and doing everything we possibly can to get the hostages out, but there's absolutely no guarantee a) that it is going to happen or b) when it's going to happen," the official added.

The official said the administration was also negotiating with Hamas over allowing foreign nationals trapped in the tiny enclave safe passage out of Gaza. He said talks were difficult and had included a bid by Hamas to get some of their own fighters out.

