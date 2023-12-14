US magistrate judge tentatively rules Musk must testify again for SEC

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Magistrate Judge in San Francisco on Thursday tentatively ruled that Elon Musk must testify again in the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

In court on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said the SEC's authorities to compel testimony are broad and no judge is going to "second guess" the SEC's investigation. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, Michelle Price, Jody Godoy) ((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;)) Keywords: USA /MUSK (URGENT)

