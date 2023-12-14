News & Insights

US Markets

US magistrate judge tentatively rules Musk must testify again for SEC

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 14, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Magistrate Judge in San Francisco on Thursday tentatively ruled that Elon Musk must testify again in the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

In court on Thursday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said the SEC's authorities to compel testimony are broad and no judge is going to "second guess" the SEC's investigation. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, Michelle Price, Jody Godoy) ((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;)) Keywords: USA /MUSK (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.