US in LNG Sweet Spot: EQT & ConocoPhillips to Ride Clean Energy Wave?

The demand for cleaner energy is rapidly growing globally, with countries now finding ways to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Natural gas is a cleaner fossil fuel, and for economical storage and transportation of the commodity across the globe, the gas is converted to liquefied natural gas (LNG). Thus, to fight climate change, demand for LNG is mounting across the globe, and the United States, being a leading exporter of LNG, is in a sweet spot. Considering the backdrop, should investors keep an eye on EQT Corporation EQT and ConocoPhillips COP?

EIA: US LNG Export to Increase

According to the latest short-term energy outlook of the U.S Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the projected 2025 U.S. LNG export volume is 15 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D), higher than 12 BCF/D in 2024. In 2026, the LNG export volume will be higher at 16 BCF/D, as projected by EIA.

Per EIA data, the United States remained the largest exporter of LNG in the world in 2024 while exporting 11.9 Bcf/D of LNG. With most of the global demand coming from Europe and Asia, as EIA data revealed, energy giants are now racing to expand capacity to capitalize on the growing trend.

Image Source: U.S Energy Information Administration

Image Source: U.S Energy Information Administration

Keep an Eye on EQT & COP

EQT to Gain on Rising Global LNG Demand

EQT recently announced securing 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction capacity at Commonwealth LNG’s export facility. The terminal is being constructed by Commonwealth LNG on the Gulf Coast in proximity to Cameron, LA. The Sale and Purchase Agreement will allow EQT, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), to convert its natural gas into LNG for global shipment over the next 20 years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This indicates that EQT, a leading natural gas exploration and production company, has strong confidence in the demand for natural gas produced in the United States remaining strong in the global market.

ConocoPhillips to Emerge as a Key Player in Global LNG

ConocoPhillips recently announced its sales and purchase agreement to purchase 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas for 20 years, every year, from a new export terminal under development in Texas. NextDecade Corporation will likely construct the Rio Grande LNG development.

Although the long-term deal is still subject to NextDecade's final investment decision to build part of the plant called Train 5, the overall development clearly indicates ConocoPhillips' goal of playing a key role in the global LNG market.

Notably, with a Zacks Rank of 3 at present, ConocoPhillips is also a well-known name as a provider of LNG liquefaction technology worldwide. For cleaning natural gas before cooling, the Rio Grande plant will employ ConocoPhillips's special technology – OCP CryoSep.

