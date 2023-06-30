US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements -White House

By Steve Holland and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The United States has lifted certain restrictions on Ethiopia in light of continuing improvements on human rights, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are lifting some restrictions on certain kinds of assistance," Kirby said.

Kirby added that the decision to lift certain restrictions was made in light of "continuing improvements on human rights, particularly following the cessation-of-hostilities agreement signed in November."

The Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States in March determined that all sides had committed war crimes during a conflict in northern Ethiopia, which killed tens of thousands of people, left hundreds of thousands facing hunger, and displaced millions.

The determination came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Ethiopia, where he praised progress in implementing the peace deal in the country.

The Ethiopian government and forces from its Tigray region signed a ceasefire in November, ending the conflict.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu in Washington, Hereward Holland in London and Dawit Endeshaw in Addis Ababa

