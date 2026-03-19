Markets
USD

U.S. Leading Economic Index Edges Modestly Lower In January

March 19, 2026 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed a modest decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged down by 0.1 percent in January after dipping by 0.2 percent in December.

"The U.S. LEI fell further in January, as consumer expectations retreated again and building permits softened," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

Meanwhile, the report said the LEI fell by 1.3 percent over the six-month period from July 2025 to January 2026, half the rate of decline compared to its 2.6 percent contraction over the previous six months.

"While the topline LEI continues to signal headwinds to economic activity, the strengths among its components on the six-month basis were widespread for three straight months (November 2025-January 2026), with 7 out of 10 components advancing," said Zabinska-La Monica.

The Conference Board also said the coincident economic index climbed by 0.3 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December.

The lagging economic index also increased by 0.3 percent in January, more than reversing a 0.2 percent dip in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.