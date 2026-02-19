Markets
USD

U.S. Leading Economic Index Decreases For Fifth Straight Month In December

February 19, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a continued decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of December.

The report said the leading economic index dipped by 0.2 percent in December after falling by 0.3 percent in November.

"The US LEI registered its fifth consecutive monthly decline in December, indicating continued softness in the economy in early 2026," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

"Persistently weak consumer expectations indicators and the ISM New Orders Index made the largest negative contributions to the LEI in December," she added. "Labor market data also weighed on the Index, with an increase in unemployment claims and a decline in average weekly hours in manufacturing."

The Conference Board said the lagging economic index also edged down by 0.1 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November.

Meanwhile, the report said the coincident economic index rose by 0.2 percent in December after ticking up by 0.1 percent in November.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.