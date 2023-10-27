News & Insights

US Markets

US lawmakers want to avoid environmental delays to government-backed semiconductor projects

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 27, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of nearly 120 U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged Congress to avoid lengthy environmental reviews that could delay completion of semiconductor factories winning government subsidies, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"We cannot impose years-long delays to semiconductor projects important to national and economic security," said the letter signed by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, Republican Ted Cruz and others urging provisions to streamline environmental reviews to an annual defense bill.

The $52.7 billion "Chips and Science" bill approved in August 2022 includes a $39 billion subsidy program for the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing sector.

(Reporting by David Shepardson) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: USA CHIPS/CONGRESS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.