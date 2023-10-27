US lawmakers want to avoid environmental delays to government-backed semiconductor projects

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of nearly 120 U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged Congress to avoid lengthy environmental reviews that could delay completion of semiconductor factories winning government subsidies, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

"We cannot impose years-long delays to semiconductor projects important to national and economic security," said the letter signed by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, Republican Ted Cruz and others urging provisions to streamline environmental reviews to an annual defense bill.

The $52.7 billion "Chips and Science" bill approved in August 2022 includes a $39 billion subsidy program for the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing sector.

(Reporting by David Shepardson) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: USA CHIPS/CONGRESS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.