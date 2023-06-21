News & Insights

US Markets

US lawmakers urge FTC to finalize new car buyer protections

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

June 21, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A group of 17 Democrats in Congress on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to finalize new consumer protections for car buyers despite objections from auto dealers.

The FTC in June 2022 proposed banning fees and bait-and-switch advertising tactics and requiring dealers to make key disclosures to consumers, including providing a true "offering price" and to make disclosures about optional add-on fees.

Senators Ed Markey, Ron Wyden, Cory Booker, Brian Schatz and Representative Pramila Jayapal among others in a letter seen by Reuters called on the FTC to "adopt strong regulatory protections for car buyers" arguing "unfair and deceptive practices involving motor vehicle dealers have widespread consequences."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.