WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers struck a government funding deal on Wednesday that includes six appropriations bills as well as a measure that would push government shutdown deadlines later into March, Politico reported, citing an unnamed congressional aide.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Rami Ayyub)

