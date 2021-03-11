Cryptocurrencies

US Lawmakers Make Third Attempt to Bring Legal Clarity to Cryptocurrencies

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Capitol building, Washington D.C.

U.S. Representative Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) reintroduced his signature bill on Monday, marking the third attempt in three years to push through regulation that would provide a clearer legal standing for cryptocurrencies.

According to a press release from Davidson’s office on Monday, the Token Taxonomy Act, first introduced in 2018, seeks to exempt certain cryptocurrencies and digital assets from federal securities laws.

Specifically, the bill aims to amend the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1940 for that purpose. If successful, regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission would be afforded greater clarity on how best to enforce securities laws as it relates to cryptocurrency tokens.

Related: Crypto Investment Firm CoinShares Begins Trading on Nasdaq Nordic

“Currently, a patchwork of laws and regulations creates confusion and even hostility to various blockchain businesses,” the release states.

Representatives Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Scott Perry (R-Penn.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) co-sponsored the bill, which is now making its third pass through the House of Representatives after last hitting a wall in 2019.

Davidson said the window of opportunity for the U.S. to lead the world on blockchain technology is “closing” and that his country needs to move quickly for fear of being “left behind.”

See also: US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Clarify Crypto Regulations

Related: OpenZeppelin’s ‘Defender’ Gives DeFi Teams a Weapon Against Flash Loan Attacks

“Other countries have found ways to regulate blockchain projects and, in doing so, have made themselves more attractive to entrepreneurs,” according to Davidson.

Only by establishing the “appropriate regulatory environment” can the U.S. ensure blockchain innovations happen locally “for the benefit of Americans,” he said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular