US lawmakers blast former Silicon Valley Bank CEO for greed, mismanagement

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 16, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Tatiana Bautzer and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers lambasted former banking executives from the collapsed Silicon Valley and Signature banks at the start of a Senate hearing on Tuesday examining the failures of the two lenders in March.

"Why did you ignore admonitions from regulators?" Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said in an opening statement. "There is a simple answer, the same answer we find for most big bank failures -- because the executives were getting rich," Brown said.

