US law firms capitalize on affirmative action ruling as ripples spread

Andrew Goudsward

July 26 (Reuters) - Large law firms were among American businesses that urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold affirmative action. But many of those law firms could benefit from the legal uncertainty created when the court reached the opposite decision last month.

The demise of affirmative action, which created for law firms seeking to increase their own diversity, is expected to be a boon to major firms with higher education, anti-discrimination and employment practices.

Attorneys told Reuters they have already seen rising demand for advice on how to comply and guard against future legal challenges.

“Firms that have an expertise in anti-discrimination law are going to see an uptick in demand so that companies and colleges and universities can be guided through this change,” said Debo Adegbile, who chairs the anti-discrimination practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Harvard University's law firm in the affirmative action case.

The Supreme Court in June struck down race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, ruling that they violate the U.S. Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law.

Attorneys said activity will likely ramp up further in the coming months as universities and companies reevaluate their diversity policies and prepare for an anticipated wave of new lawsuits and investigations spurred by the ruling.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, sent letters to 51 large law firms this month warning of their “duty to inform clients of the risks they incur by making employment decisions based on race.” Republican state attorneys general have recently threatened major American companies with legal action over workforce diversity policies.

Advising major corporations on race and workplace culture issues was already a growing business for some prominent firms and lawyers, including former U.S. attorneys general Eric Holder at Covington & Burling and Loretta Lynch at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Top partners have charged legal fees of up to nearly $2,300 per hour on those examinations.

'SIGNIFICANT RISKS'

Since the affirmative action decision, attorneys have advised university clients on how to eliminate race-based admissions policies while still admitting a diverse student body. Lawyers have been helping to interpret part of the court’s opinion that allows admissions officials to consider “an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life” as long as it is part of an individual evaluation.

“We've had dozens of clients reaching out with requests to clarify and educate them about what the Supreme Court held,” said Derek Teeter, a Husch Blackwell partner who represents colleges and universities. “I think they perceive there to be significant risks.”

While the court’s ruling had no direct effect on employers, attorneys said corporations have also been seeking advice from outside lawyers on their policies given the heightened attention on the issue and the likelihood of lawsuits from groups emboldened by the ruling.

“There’s still a tone and tenor around how race is used in a variety of contexts that has clients taking a hard look at their various initiatives to make sure that they're on the right side of the legal lines here,” said Danielle Conley, a Latham & Watkins partner who works on diversity and government policy issues.

Even before the affirmative action ruling, attorneys said there was growing activity in anti-discrimination practices as conservative legal groups threatened corporate boards and sued companies such as Pfizer and Starbucks over diversity programs that they alleged were discriminatory. Both of those lawsuits remain active, and both companies have denied the claims.

The lawsuits were brought largely in reaction to a growing corporate emphasis on hiring and promoting more employees from historically underrepresented groups following the national focus on race and inequality set off by the murder of George Floyd.

Since Floyd's death in 2020, top U.S. law firms have conducted civil rights and workplace culture examinations for some of America’s largest corporations including Google, Amazon and Citigroup, often following pressure from shareholders.

“The work in this space has always been contested,” said Adegbile of WilmerHale. “And right now, we're in a moment where there is a newly heightened sense of contestation.”

