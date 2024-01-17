US law firm Troutman sued for discrimination by fired Black lawyer

By Karen Sloan

Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Black former associate at 1,200-lawyer Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders sued the U.S. law firm on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. federal court, claiming she was discriminated against and then fired for complaining about her treatment.

Plaintiff Gita Sankano said she was fired in November in retaliation for filing an internal discrimination complaint against a partner who demeaned and demoralized her—part of a pattern of alleged mistreatment since her 2019 hiring.

“I am filing this lawsuit to bring attention to the discrimination that Black female attorneys at Troutman Pepper, and Black professionals everywhere, continue to experience even now in 2024,” Sankano said in a statement.

A Troutman Pepper spokesperson said Wednesday that the firm will fight the lawsuit. “Ms. Sankano’s employment was terminated for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons based solely on her performance,” the firm said.

Sankano, a 2018 graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, began working in the financial services practice group at Pepper Hamilton — which later merged with Troutman Sanders — following a state court clerkship.

She was the only Black attorney in the D.C. office at that time, according to her complaint. Data released this month by the National Association for Law Placement show that 6% of associates at U.S. law firms are Black.

Early on, a partner “stole” Sankano's billable hours by requiring her to keep them out of the firm’s billing system, unlike white associates, according to the lawsuit. She said she was left out of associate trainings but consistently asked to attend recruiting and diversity and inclusion events, such as a firm-sponsored etiquette dinner at Howard University Law School just two weeks before her firing.

The lawsuit said Sankano clashed in August with partner Matthew Bowsher after she sought to ensure a different partner received proper credit for a housing deal both were working on. Bowsher allegedly sent her an “outrageously demeaning, dehumanizing and demoralizing email” in response.

Reached Wednesday, Bowsher said Sankano's complaint is riddled with falsehoods and "blatant omissions."

"It’s truly unbelievable how someone can paint a picture to skew so far from reality, devoid of context and willfully blind to a host of facts which, if shown, would paint an entirely different picture," he wrote in an email.

After other partners ignored her concerns, Sankano filed a discrimination complaint with the firm’s human resources department, according to the lawsuit, but an investigation concluded that Bowsher had not discriminated against her.

Despite allegedly receiving years of largely positive performance reviews and feedback, Sankano was fired on Nov. 29. She is seeking damages and an injunction ordering Troutman Pepper to take steps to prevent discrimination.

A number of large law firms have faced similar claims by women and attorneys of color in recent years, though most are settled or dismissed before trial. However, a federal jury trial is currently underway in Manhattan in a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by a Black associate fired by Davis Polk & Wardwell in 2019.

The case is Sankano v. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 1:24-cv-00142.

For Sankano: Jeanne M. Christensen and Michael J. Willemin of Wigdor

