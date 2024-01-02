US law firm mergers ticked up last year as more deals loom for 2024

By David Thomas

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm mergers increased slightly in 2023, with 48 such deals completed during the year, according to data released on Tuesday by legal consultancy Fairfax Associates.

Fairfax said its figures showed more combinations between large U.S. law firms and more U.S. law firms combining with overseas firms. There were two more combinations last year than in 2022, which was the busiest year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five of the 2023 combinations were between law firms that each had at least 100 lawyers, Fairfax said. The largest merger completed in 2023 was Holland & Knight's tie-up with Nashville-based Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis.

The largest cross-border merger implemented in 2023 was Dentons' combination with Indian law firm Link Legal, giving the global law firm a domestic foothold in India's large but historically isolated legal market. Dentons also de-coupled from its Chinese arm Dacheng last year, however, removing thousands of lawyers and employees from its ranks.

Fairfax only counts law firm mergers that have been completed, meaning its 2023 data does not count the pending merger of London-founded Allen & Overy with New York-founded Shearman & Sterling.

Industry observers said law firm leaders continue to pursue merger opportunities because they remain the surest and quickest route to significant growth.

But Fairfax principal Kristin Stark said that after years of consolidation and record profits for a subset of firms, "it can be hard for firms to find a merger partner that is financially comparable to them."

Kent Zimmermann, who regularly advises large law firms on mergers, said his consulting firm Zeughauser Group is actively advising on multiple merger discussions, including involving top-ranked U.S. firms.

Zimmermann said some law firm leaders have unrealistic expectations for potential merger partners, like hoping to combine with a 75-lawyer New York firm with a private-equity transactional practice.

"It's not that firms are running out of options," Zimmermann said. "It's that firms need to make their way into the world of the possible, weigh their options and pick the ones that will produce the most value."

Apart from the A&O Shearman deal, at least eight other mergers between U.S. law firms are expected to be completed this quarter, Fairfax said, including the planned Feb. 1 merger of Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale into a "super regional" Midwest law firm.

