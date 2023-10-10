US law firm Akerman launches team focused on Japanese business

By David Thomas

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Akerman on Tuesday said it has launched a new team focused on Japan and Japanese business with the hiring of a leading Japan dealmaker from rival firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Hiroshi Sarumida has joined Akerman's New York office as the co-leader of the firm's Japan transactional team, the firm said. He led a similar transactional practice at Orrick.

Akerman said Sarumida represented Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo in a $40 billion buyout by its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp that took the company private in 2020. NTT said it was Japan's largest-ever tender offer.

He also represented Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings in several high-profile deals, Akerman said, including its $3.5 billion purchase of U.S.-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals and its $886 million acquisition of U.S.-based Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Sarumida is one of three Akerman lawyers on the firm's new Japan sector team. Michael Doherty will lead the Japan transactional team alongside Sarumida, and Richard Brosnick will serve as the team's litigation lead.

Brosnick has worked at Akerman for a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. Doherty joined Akerman in March after a two-year stint at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, Doherty's LinkedIn profile said. The 700-lawyer firm's website lists 10 partners, including Sarumida, Doherty and Brosnick, who are a part of the team.

An Orrick spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

