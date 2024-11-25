U.S. launches probe into Salt Typhoon hack after Microsoft alert, NYT reports

The U.S. government launched an investigation into the Salt Typhoon hack after Microsoft (MSFT) alerted it, Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and other companies about anomalies, The New York Times’ David E. SangerJulian E. BarnesDevlin Barrett and Adam Goldman reported on Friday. According to the report, the hackers, closely linked to China’s Ministry of State Security, lurked undetected inside the networks of the biggest American telecommunications firms for more than a year and got a nearly complete list of phone numbers the Justice Department monitors in its “lawful intercept” system. Officials now believe that the hack has gone beyond phone companies, to internet service providers, potentially allowing the Chinese to read some email.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MSFT:
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Billionaire Ken Fisher Pours Hundreds of Millions Into the Biggest AI Stocks
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- GSC’s ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’ has sold 1M units so far
- Both Microsoft and Google Are Betting On Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)
- U.S. video game spending rose 10% y/y in October, says Circana
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.