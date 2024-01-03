US Labor Stability Continues in November, JOLTS Report Shows

Key Points

Job openings stable at 8.8 million in November.

Hires slightly decrease, particularly in professional services.

Quits and layoffs remain steady, indicating job market balance.

US Job Market Shows Stability in November 2023

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for November 2023, presenting a stable job market scenario. The report indicates little change in job openings, maintaining a solid figure of 8.8 million, a contrast to the peak of 12.0 million in March 2022.

Sector-Specific Changes in Job Openings and Hires

The job openings rate remained steady at 5.3 percent, despite decreases in sectors like transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Conversely, an increase was noted in wholesale trade. The number of hires, however, experienced a slight decrease to 5.5 million, particularly in professional and business services.

Employee Separations: Quits and Layoffs

The total separations, encompassing quits, layoffs, and other factors, also saw a decrease to 5.3 million. This includes a minor reduction in the number of quits, primarily in professional and business services, maintaining the quits rate at 2.2 percent. Layoffs and discharges remained relatively unchanged at 1.5 million.

Establishment Size Class Insights

The report also provides insights based on establishment size, noting minimal changes in job openings, hires, and total separations rates for smaller establishments. However, there was an increase in the quits rate and total separations for larger establishments with 5,000 or more employees.

Short-Term Forecast: Stable Labor Market

The overall data from the November 2023 report suggests a stable US labor market. With minor fluctuations in job openings, hires, and separations, the market seems to be maintaining a steady pace. This stability is indicative of a balanced employment environment as we head into the end of the year.

