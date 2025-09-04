Markets
U.S. Labor Productivity Surges Much More Than Previously Estimated In Q2

September 04, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department showed labor productivity in the U.S. surged by much more than previously estimated in the second quarter of 2025.

The Labor Department said labor productivity shot up by 3.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 2.4 percent jump. Economists had expected the increase in labor productivity to be unrevised.

Meanwhile, the report said unit labor costs climbed by 1.0 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 1.6 percent growth. The increase in unit labor costs was expected to be unrevised.

