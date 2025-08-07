U.S. Labor Productivity Surges 2.4% In Second Quarter

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. saw a significant rebound in the second quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said labor productivity shot up by 2.4 percent in the second quarter after tumbling by a downwardly revised 1.8 percent in the first quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to surge by 2.5 percent compared to the 1.5 percent slump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The Labor Department also said unit labor costs jumped by 1.6 percent in the second quarter after soaring by an upwardly revised 6.9 percent in the first quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to increase by 1.5 percent compared to the 6.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.

