US labor board official beats challenge to memo on anti-union meetings

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Michigan has ruled that a trade group cannot sue a U.S. labor board's top prosecutor for threatening legal action against businesses that require workers to attend meetings discouraging unionizing, which is currently lawful.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday ruled that federal courts have no power to review the manner in which the National Labor Relations Board's general counsel investigates employers or decides whether to issue complaints against them.

Construction trade group Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) claims NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo improperly discouraged employers from exercising their free speech rights in a 2022 memo arguing that so-called "captive audience meetings" are illegal.

But Jonker said ABC had not shown that any of its members faced imminent legal action stemming from the memo. And the merits of Abruzzo's claims must be left to the five-member NLRB to decide in future individual cases, the judge said.

"The General Counsel plainly acted within her statutory authority to say she disagrees with NLRB precedent and is looking for a case to prosecute," Jonker wrote.

An NLRB spokesperson declined to comment. ABC and its lawyers at conservative nonprofit Liberty Justice Center did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The NLRB in a series of cases beginning in the 1940s has said mandatory anti-union meetings are a valid exercise of employers’ free-speech rights.

Abruzzo, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, said in her memo that those decisions failed to balance those rights with the ability of workers to freely choose whether to join unions, and that she would ask the board to ban captive audience meetings in a future case.

ABC in its lawsuit filed in March said Abruzzo was attempting to impose a de facto ban by discouraging employers from holding the meetings in order to avoid legal action.

But Jonker on Monday said the memo has no legal force and was not targeted at any ABC members, so the group lacked standing to sue.

Abruzzo's office is facing similar claims in a pending lawsuit in Texas federal court by staffing firm Burnett Specialists.

In a motion to dismiss that case filed in October, the NLRB said Abruzzo's memo does not violate employers' free speech rights because it does not actually ban captive audience meetings — something only the board can do. A hearing in that case is scheduled for next week.

The case is Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan v. Abruzzo, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, No. 1:23-cv-00277.

For ABC: Keith Eastland of Miller Johnson; and Buck Dougherty of Liberty Justice Center

For the NLRB: Christine Flack

