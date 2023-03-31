US Markets
NSC

US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment -CNN

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

March 31, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N over its Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, CNN reported on Friday.

The lawsuit seeks damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations, CNN reported. The derailment of 38 cars including 11 carrying hazardous materials led to the release over 1 million gallons of hazardous materials, Ohio's attorney general has said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.