US Justice Dept, more states join lawsuit over NCAA athlete transfers

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and several more states have joined a lawsuit challenging restrictions that the National Collegiate Athletic Association places on some students' eligibility to play competitive sports when they transfer to a new school.

The U.S. government and the new state plaintiffs will participate in the case with Ohio and a group of other states, including New York, Illinois and North Carolina, that originally filed the lawsuit in December in federal court in West Virginia.

A judge there in December barred the NCAA, the governing body for college athletics, from enforcing its rule during the duration of the lawsuit. The policy can bar some student transfers from playing for up to a year. The lawsuit contends the NCAA rule violates U.S. antitrust law.

“This case would never have come to pass had many players not been sidelined by the NCAA’s arbitrary and unfair rule,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement on Thursday. “We’re fighting for better competition and long-term change.”

The federal government signed onto the lawsuit with Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Yost said the amended filing appeared to be the first time the Justice Department joined an antitrust lawsuit led by states.

A representative from the NCAA had no immediate comment on the DOJ's participation.

The Justice Department’s Jonathan Kanter, head of the antitrust division, in a statement, said “college athletes should be able to freely choose the institutions that best meet their academic, personal and professional development needs.”

The case is among several others around the country accusing the NCAA of restrictive policies that exploit the labor of college athletes who can generate tens of millions of dollars or more in revenue for schools.

In one of the cases, the NCAA on Thursday lost an early challenge against an order letting a group of athletes form a class action seeking billions of dollars in damages over the commercial use of their names, images and likenesses.

The NCAA has broadly defended its policies as designed to foster and maintain the amateurism of college athletics.

“Not even professional sports operate on a model of perpetual and unchecked free agency as plaintiffs propose here,” lawyers for the NCAA said in a filing in the lawsuit over transfer eligibility.

U.S. District Judge John Bailey issued a preliminary injunction putting the NCAA rule on hold in late December after taking testimony from athletes who said the transfer rule has harmed them.

No trial date has been set.

The case is State of Ohio et al v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, No. 1:23-cv-00100-JPB.

