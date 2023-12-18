US jury awards Citgo $49 mln in insurance dispute over seized Venezuelan oil

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A New York jury on Monday sided with U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum in a dispute with insurers who refused to pay a claim over an oil cargo seized by Venezuela following a 13-month standoff driven by U.S. sanctions.

The jury awarded Citgo more than $49 million in damages following a week-long trial in federal court in Manhattan.

The main question for the jury to decide was whether the 1 million barrels of crude aboard the Gerd tanker should have been covered under an "insurrection" clause in Citgo's PDVSAC.UL insurance policy after the Venezuelan military instructed the vessel to discharge the oil in the South American country.

The Gerd started loading crude in Venezuela on Jan. 20, 2019.

But before it finished loading, Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL - Citgo's parent company - as part of its push to oust Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro over what it called his sham re-election in 2018.

Venezuelan authorities then denied the tanker permission to leave the oil-producing country's waters, leaving it stuck off the South American country's coast for more than a year.

Citgo said the Gerd's crew rebuffed instructions from Venezuelan authorities to return the oil to the country, but that they ultimately relented after members of Venezuela's military boarded the vessel in February 2020.

Citgo then filed a claim with a syndicate of insurance companies through which it was covered, arguing the loss of its oil was covered under the "insurrection" clause in its policy. At the time, Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president.

"The Maduro regime is in fact an insurrection against the lawful Guaido government," Richard Donoghue, a lawyer for Citgo with the Pillsbury law firm, said in his Dec. 12 opening statement.

"Maduro was still holding power in Venezuela, and he wasn't about to let $45 million worth of oil leave, even if he didn't own it."

John Woods, a lawyer for the insurance companies including Ascot Underwriting Limited, countered that there was no act of violence or unrest near the vessel, meaning the "insurrection" clause was not relevant.

He also said Citgo had never paid cash for the oil, though Donoghue said Citgo had swapped its gasoline with PDVSA for the crude, a common arrangement.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York)

