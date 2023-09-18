US judiciary's budget process to blame for potential public defender cuts, report says

By Nate Raymond

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A severe budget shortfall facing the U.S. federal public defender system under spending bills pending in Congress has its origins in an accounting decision made by the federal judiciary, the judiciary's research arm said in a report on Monday.

A budget process that prioritized the judiciary's overall funding needs over that of the public defenders who work within it gave rise to potential cuts that judicial officials have said could lead to hundreds of layoffs, according to a report by the Federal Judicial Center.

"Federal public defense faces devastating funding shortfalls because we could not directly advocate for our own resources apart from the overall judiciary," Melody Brannon, the federal public defender in Kansas, said in an email to Reuters.

The center included the finding in a 572-page report examining how a panel's 2017 recommendations on ways to improve the system for providing defendants who cannot afford a lawyer access to counsel in many cases had not been implemented.

Those recommendations came from the Cardone Committee, a panel appointed by Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in 2015 to conduct a comprehensive review of the system for constitutionally mandated, court-appointed lawyers for indigent defendants.

The panel, named for its then-chair U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone, had recommended giving public defenders greater independence from the judiciary and control over their budgets and staffing. Federal defenders are part of the judiciary.

The Federal Judicial Center's report found that six years later, control of federal defenders' budget requests remains in the hands of a budget committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference, the judiciary's policymaking arm.

That dynamic, the report said, led to an accounting issue that contributed to a shortfall in the current budget cycle, reflected in bills in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate that could force hundreds of public defenders to be laid off due to budget shortfalls.

The judiciary has urged Congress to make changes to the legislation to avoid those spending cuts.

But Monday's report said it was the judiciary's own budget process that "created the issue" and showed how "the balancing of defender program needs against broader judiciary objectives is still the governing perspective."

The issue stemmed from an accounting decision related to an unusually large surplus of $111 million the federal defenders carried over from 2022 that was left unspent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FJC said.

When developing the judiciary's future budget requests, the Defender Services Office proposed using three-quarters of that money to offset its 2023 budget request and use another quarter come 2024.

Instead, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm, decided to use the entire $111 million for 2023, allowing the judiciary to reduce its overall budget request for that year and better fund other functions.

But that meant that for 2024, the federal defenders had to seek a 10.9% budget hike to offset the now-gone $111 million, a number they believed could in Congress "be perceived as uncontrolled program growth," the FJC's report said.

The Administrative Office declined to comment.

