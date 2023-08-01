US judiciary warns Congress against cuts to public defender, cyber spending

By Nate Raymond

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Federal judicial officials are warning that pending spending legislation in Congress would force the judiciary to cut hundreds of jobs for public defenders and probation officers and cut back on cybersecurity improvements.

Members of the Judicial Conference, the federal judiciary's policymaking body, in letters to congressional appropriators made public on Tuesday, said pending spending legislation for the 2024 fiscal year would have "detrimental impacts" on court services if enacted by Congress.

Bills moving through the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate would give the court system a modest budget increase over 2023's $8.46 billion in funding. But they contain far less than the 8% increase the federal judiciary sought.

The House and Senate versions the chambers' appropriations committees advanced respectively fall $454 million and $571 million below what the judiciary sought.

And within those declines are major program reductions, wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Amy J. St. Eve, chair of the Judicial Conference's Budget Committee, and U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, secretary of the Judicial Conference and director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

In particular, both bills call for essentially cutting spending on federal defender offices that provide constitutionally-mandated court-appointed lawyers to defendants who cannot afford their own.

The judges said that such cuts could force federal defenders offices to slash as many as 493 full-time positions under the Senate's bill or suspend making payments to private lawyers the court system pays to represent them instead.

Over 90% of defendants receive court-appointed lawyers, and the budget cuts "would negatively impact the progress of significant numbers of criminal cases in the federal courts and a defendant’s constitutional right to counsel and a speedy trial," the judges wrote.

Both appropriations bills also "bring risks to public safety" by forcing the court system to scale back probation and pretrial services offices nationwide who supervise defendants who are not in custody by as many as 840 employees, if the House's version became law, the letter said.

The bills would also require the judiciary to cut planned cybersecurity spending by as much as 25%, forcing it to scale back much-needed upgrades to aging systems vulnerable to cyberattacks, the letter said.

Congress has until Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year starts, to approve government spending legislation.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

