US judiciary can keep operating for 2 weeks if government shuts down

By Nate Raymond

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The federal courts will be able to remain open and continue operations for at least two weeks should Congress fail to pass legislation to avert what would be the fourth government shutdown in a decade, the judiciary's administrative arm said on Tuesday.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate have until Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown by passing spending legislation that Democratic President Joe Biden can sign into law to keep federal agencies afloat.

Bills moving through Congress would give the federal judiciary a modest budget increase over 2023's $8.46 billion in funding, which is a tiny fraction of the overall federal budget.

But, the risk of a shutdown has grown as hardline Republicans in the House demand spending cuts beyond levels agreed upon in June, creating a major challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose party has a slim majority in the chamber.

Many government functions would grind to a halt on Oct. 1 should no spending measure be passed before then.

The threat of a shutdown is a "consistent matter of concern by the judiciary," U.S. Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith, the chair of the executive committee of the judiciary's policymaking body, the Judicial Conference, told reporters last week.

But as in past shutdowns, the federal judiciary retains some ability to remain open and avoid furloughs among its 33,000 employees by using court fee balances and other funds not dependent on Congress appropriating new funding.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm, in a statement on Tuesday said that this time around, should a lapse in appropriations occur, the judiciary will remain open for at least two weeks.

"As they have during prior appropriations lapses, the courts and federal defender's offices are conserving available funds by deferring non-mission critical expenses, such as new hires, non-case-related travel, and certain contracts," an AO spokesperson said in a statement.

Most court proceedings during the two week window will occur as scheduled, though if a lawyer from an executive branch agency like the Justice Department is furloughed due to a shutdown, hearings and filing deadlines may be extended, the AO said.

Should the judiciary run out of court fees and other available balances before Congress passes a continuing resolution or spending bill, the judiciary could under the Anti-Deficiency Act continue limited "excepted activities."

The AO said that exemption will permit activities to support the resolution of cases and related services. Each court "would determine the staff necessary to support its mission critical work," the agency said.

Court employees would face the prospect of a furlough or working without pay, while U.S. Supreme Court justices and federal circuit and district court judges would continue to be paid, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Read more:

Top House Republican McCarthy to test narrow majority in shutdown fight

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.