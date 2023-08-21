US judges' educational trips resemble 'paid luxury vacations,' group says

By Nate Raymond

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Thirty-one U.S. federal appeals court judges have on 76 occasions since 2021 attended privately-funded seminars at luxury resorts, events that despite being billed as educational look more like paid vacations, a judicial watchdog group said Monday.

In a letter to the head of the federal judiciary's administrative arm, the non-profit Fix the Court said a review of disclosure reports detailing judges' seminar attendance revealed a need to ensure ethical protocols are being followed.

Fix the Court said its list of trips to resorts was undoubtedly an undercount, citing a lack of information on some accommodations and apparent trips by some judges they did not report.

The letter urged U.S. District Roslynn Mauskopf, who heads the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, to work with the Judicial Conference, the judiciary's policymaking body, to look into the seminars and require judges to provide more financial information about the trips.

The Administrative Office had no immediate comment on Monday.

Regulations adopted in 2007 require disclosure reports to be filed when private organizations pay more than $480 for a judge's travel, food, lodging and other expenses for attending an educational-related program.

Fix the Court said a review of seminars attended by dozens of appeals court judges found that many events "more closely resemble paid luxury vacations than opportunities to catch up on trends and innovations in the field."

The group said the apparent luxury and ideological nature of some seminars appears inconsistent with Canon 2 of the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges, which holds: "A judge must avoid all impropriety and appearance of impropriety in all activities."

In June, for example, five judges reported attending a weeklong event sponsored by George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School at the Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska, a scenic resort that in the winter time is known for its skiing.

Presentations also appeared "more doctrinaire than one would expect at a purportedly nonpartisan educational colloquium," the letter said.

One talk was on "bad" Supreme Court decisions. Suggested reading included an essay on why the court's 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, which the judges are bound to follow, was among its "worst" decisions of all time.

The judges, who were all Republican appointees, included U.S. Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg of the D.C. Circuit, who participated in 12 of the 76 resort-based events tracked by Fix the Court, the most of any judge.

Others on the Alaska trip included U.S. Circuit Judges Don Willett of the 5th Circuit, Frank Easterbrook of the 7th Circuit, Danielle Forrest and Lawrence VanDyke of the 9th Circuit. They did not respond to requests for comment.

