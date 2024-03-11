News & Insights

US judge to hear FTC challenge to Kroger Albertsons deal on Aug. 26

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 11, 2024 — 07:04 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson on Monday set Aug. 26 as the start of a hearing on the Federal Trade Commission's bid for a preliminary injunction to block supermarket chain Kroger's KR.N $24.6 billion deal to buy smaller rival Albertsons ACI.N.

The FTC sued last month to block the deal that would create a grocery empire with more than 4,000 stores and has drawn tough scrutiny from lawmakers and consumer groups worried about higher grocery prices, job losses and store closures.

