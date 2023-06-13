News & Insights

US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft acquisition of Activision

June 13, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge late on Tuesday granted the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request to temporarily block Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O and set a hearing next week.

The court scheduled a two-day evidentiary hearing on the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction for June 22-23.

The court said the temporary restraining order "is necessary to maintain the status quo while the complaint is pending (and) preserve this court’s ability to order effective relief in the event it determines a preliminary injunction is warranted."

