US judge sentences Proud Boys' Ethan Nordean to 18 years for role Capitol attack

Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

September 01, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Makini Brice for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday sentenced Ethan Nordean, a leader of the far-right Proud Boys, to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, after a jury convicted him of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.

